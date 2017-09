PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say a 24-year-old Providence man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Putnam Street near Atwells Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

As of 5:15 a.m., an accident reconstruction team was still at the scene.

Providence police say charges against the driver are pending, and the driver is cooperating with police.