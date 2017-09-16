National Guard C-130s on the move again for hurricane relief

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island National Guard is sending two more aircraft to the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of hurricane relief efforts.

Adutant General Christopher Callahan, commander of the Rhode Island National Guard, said that a C-130J from the 143rd Airlift Wing left Quonset Friday night to transport 15 people to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

1 RING C-130 left Quon Fri nt to trans 15 pax to USVI. 1 leaves today to trans Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen to USVI. @RIVetsDirector — Chris Callahan (@ChrisCallahanRI) September 16, 2017

Another aircraft is set to leave Saturday to take a mobile kitchen to the islands.

The last trip to the islands was made on Wednesday, when a C-130J left Quonset to deliver military MREs.

The 143rd has been busy since Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, flying several missions in support of relief efforts there, and several later in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.

Hurricane Jose, the next storm making its way towards the United States, is well north of the Virgin Islands but will have some effects locally next week.