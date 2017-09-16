Neighbors react to news of a body found in home’s stairwell

Related Coverage Investigators find body in stairwell of Providence apartment building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News was back Saturday on scene of the Smith Street home, where just one day earlier state police investigators discovered a body in the home’s stairwell.

According to state police, an investigation by members of its Major Crimes and Forensic Services Units led to the discovery of the body at 1245 Smith Street.

Neighbors on Saturday said their street is not a crime-ridden area, and they were shocked to hear what police found Friday.

“I’m surprised, I’m really, really surprised,” said Lorraine McCaughey, who has lived on Smith Street for 24 years. “It’s scary when something like this happens.”

Eyewitness News spoke with another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified or shown on camera. She says she knew something was wrong when she saw the crime scene clean-up crew at the home Friday night.

“We just moved in a month ago and I felt like it’s a really safe neighborhood,” this neighbor told Eyewitness News. “I still feel that way, but I wasn’t too keen about the apartment building. Something wasn’t, you know, wasn’t right in my gut.”

Eyewitness News also observed a crime scene clean-up crew back at the house Saturday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body Friday, and are working on completing an autopsy to confirm the body’s identity, and cause of death. Police would not confirm whether the body is male or female.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation by the state police, who have said they are not releasing any further information this week.