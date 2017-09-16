Rollover crash on Wampanoag Trail sends driver to hospital

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A driver had to be transported to an area hospital Saturday after their car rolled over in East Providence.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 114 South, on the Wampanoag Trail, in East Providence.

East Providence Police Lieutenant David Pacheco says the driver suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The only passenger in the vehicle, a dog, was picked up by the driver’s family member at the scene, and was unharmed.

Lt. Pacheco says the driver was unable to negotiate a curve in the road, and crashed. The crash is being investigated by the East Providence Police Traffic Division, but Lt. Pacheco says it’s unlikely the driver will be cited.

One lane of travel southbound was briefly shut down until the vehicle could be towed from the scene.