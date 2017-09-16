Taunton man wanted, ex-wife says he took children to Colorado

SALEM, N.H. (WPRI) – Police in New Hampshire are on the hunt for four children after their father, a Taunton man, may have taken them to Colorado.

Salem Police say on September 11, they took a report from the children’s mother saying her ex-husband Matthew Giovanditto, 30, drove them to the Denver-Colorado Springs area.

Police believe Giovanditto is driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Traverse with a New Hampshire Disabled Veteran plate 2559. Salem Police say he also is hauling a 2000 Jayco Eagle pop-up camper with New Hampshire registration T400759.

It’s believed Giovanditto and his four children are staying in campgrounds and parking lots in Colorado.

Salem Police say the children’s mother has full custodial rights through a court in New Hampshire.

The children’s ages are nine, eight, five, and three years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-890-2321.