Children unharmed, safe with relatives in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WPRI) – Police in Colorado say four children from New Hampshire were unharmed and are safe with relatives, after their father took them across country.

Colorado State Police say a Parks and Wildlife officer pulled over Matthew Giovanditto, 30, of Taunton around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Colorado Springs area.

On September 11, police in Salem, New Hampshire received a report from Giovanditto’s ex-wife, saying that he may have taken his children to Colorado. Salem Police say Giovanditto’s ex-wife has full custody of the children.

According to Colorado State Police, he not arrested because no charges have been filed against him.

The four children ages nine, eight, five, and three years old were picked up by a relative around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Our affiliate KRXM in Colorado Springs, Colorado reports Giovanditto refused to bring the children home.