Four Boston College students hurt in acid attack in France

BOSTON (WPRI) – Four Boston College students are recovering after being sprayed with acid in France Sunday morning.

The school said in a news release that the four women, all juniors, have already been released from a French hospital after being sprayed in the face at a train station in Marseille.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may required additional treatment for burns,” Nick Gozik, director of the college’s Office of International Programs, said.

Police arrested a 41-year-old French woman who was described as “disturbed” but said that they did not think the incident was terrorism-related.