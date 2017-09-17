No injuries reported in house fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A home on Cambridge Street in Fall River was damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

According to firefighters, it happened around 1:30 p.m. in a multi-story building.

Fire Department Captain Michael Shea said that police officers got there first and reported that there was heavy smoke showing and fire at the rear of the building.

The fire was intense enough to force an exterior attack initially, Shea said. The fire didn’t damage any of hte nearby buildings.

Shea said the fire appears to have started on or near the rear porch, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Those who were home at the time of the fire got out on their own, and no injuries were reported.