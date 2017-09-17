Police arrest suspect in Cranston robbery, home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man wanted for a series of crimes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested on Friday in Taunton.

Michael A. Gonzalez, 35, was arrested by members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Cranston police say Gonzalez is a suspect in an armed robbery, which took place Sept. 9 at Pontiac Food Mart on Pontiac Avenue, and an armed home invasion, which took place two days later at a home on Gladstone Street.

Gonzalez was wanted by Raynham police on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle. On Sept. 13, Cranston police attempted to stop that vehicle on Pontiac Avenue, but the driver fled and led police on a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a building on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.

Police say three suspects, including Gonzalez, ran from the crash scene. The two other suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division at (401) 942-2211 or through the department’s smartphone app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through TipSoft.