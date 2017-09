WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – An investigation is underway after a robbery at a Warwick Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 422 Warwick Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are searching for a male who covered his face and may have displayed a gun.

No word yet on what the suspect got away with.

If you have any information on this case, contact Warwick Police at (401) 462-4200.