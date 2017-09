PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Runners hit the pavement in Providence Sunday morning for the annual CVS Health Downtown 5k.

It was the 28th running of the race that draws runners from around the country, and this year one of the runners set a record.

Aiden Puffer of Manchester, Connecticut, is now the fastest 13-year-old in the world, finidhing the 5k race in 16 minutes, 12 seconds.

For the adults, Jordan Mann was the fastest man while Aisling Cuffe led the women. Both are Rhode Island residents.