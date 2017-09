PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – Part of Route 1 in Plainville was closed Sunday night after a serious car crash.

Plainville police said it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and George Street.

Route 1 was closed in both directions while police conducted their investigation.

Eyewitness News cameras found a small car in the intersection with significant front-end damage, but police at the scene didn’t provide any other details on the crash.

It’s unclear if anybody was hurt.