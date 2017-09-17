Several people hospitalized after being knocked off jetty in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Several people were sent to the hospital after being knocked off a jetty by surf in Narragansett Sunday afternoon.

The reports of several people in the water came in at about 2:40 p.m. from Camp Cronin. The Narragansett Emergency Management Agency Tweeted that five people had been knocked off the jetty by surf.

Units are responding to Camp Cronin for 5 people who were knocked off the jetti into the water, STAY OFF THE ROCKS!! — Narragansett EMA (@NarragansettEMA) September 17, 2017

Firefighters had to battle “severe waves” to reach them, according to the EMA.

The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Town officials said that people watching the waves should stay off the rocks.