Arrest made in 25 year old murder case

AGAWAM, Mass. (WPRI) – An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of a teacher’s aid from Agawam.

Gary Schara, 48, of West Springfield is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and aggravated rape in relation to the death of Lisa Ziegert.

The 24-year-old woman was working a second job at a card shop when she was abducted in April 1992.

Her body was found four days later in a wooded area.

During a press conference Monday, the Hampden County District Attorney said DNA testing and analysis confirmed Schara was their suspect.

Investigators were also given handwritten document in which Schara admitted to the crimes.

Ziegart’s mother is grateful that police remained determined to solve this case.

“Over all these years they never gave up on Lisa and that is what we’re focused on, it’s always been about justice for Lisa,” she said.

Schara was arraigned as a fugitive of justice in a Connecticut courtroom on Monday. He will be extradited back to Massachusetts, where the case will go to a grand jury.