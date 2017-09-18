Back to school communication & homework tips

Brent from The Children’s Workshop shared the following tips to help the transition back to school be a bit easier.

As kids get ready to say goodbye to summer and make the transition back to school, it can be hard to get them focused on the routine of doing homework again. Parents, and kids, often get overwhelmed with the idea of school starting up.

Here at The Children’s workshop we have some tips that we pass along to parents to make the transition back to school a bit easier. We focus on having a good, open line of communication with the parents, teachers, and students so that we are all on the same page when it comes to expectations of a new school year.

Communication:

One of the biggest pieces of advice that we tell parents is to be very clear with the teachers in our after school program, as well as your child, about homework expectations. One of the advantages with our after school program is homework help is available to them. After school program teachers are a great resource to talk to about what is going on in your child’s classroom at school. Most of the time, the after school program teacher talks directly to the teachers when they bring the children down to the area where they get picked up from the schools. Talking to your after school program teacher and having them establish a good line of communication with your child’s classroom teacher can really help when needing to know information about your child’s class work, or daily routine. School age teachers can let parents know what the classroom teacher wants to pass along to the parent, and vice versa.

Homework Tips:

Homework can be an exhausting task for a child and parent after a long day of school or work. Having children do their homework at an afterschool program allows them to get help from teachers and their peers. If you choose to do homework with them at home, here are a few helpful tips: Break it up: Students often have packets that include homework for many subjects that are due on a Friday. Set aside a certain amount of time each night to work on this packet, tackling it all at once can be overwhelming for your child, as well as you. Cut back on after school activities: If you are finding that you are not having enough time to complete the homework packets, and you have soccer one night, baseball another, piano, as well as art classes after school, then maybe it’s time to cut back and focus some time on homework. Make homework fun: If your child is learning to count or working on math problems, use toys from around the house to help them. You can add and subtract with small snacks like goldfish or grapes! Make homework something to look forward to: Have an area that is just set up for homework with maybe a bean bag chair to read on or a small table just for them to work at. Get fun pencils and erasers for them to use. If you have work to do at home, do it with them so they can pretend they are just like you while they are doing their work as well.

