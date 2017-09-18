Block Island Ferry still on schedule as Jose nears RI coast

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – The people who run the Block Island Ferry are watching and monitoring Hurricane Jose’s track as it gets closer.

As of Monday, Ferries are running on schedule, but that could change come Tuesday.

There were not many people getting on the Block Island Ferry this morning, but those who did get on said they were not too worried about traveling as Jose approaches the coast.

The National Weather Service is urging boaters to remain in port until Jose passes, but that did not stop the Block Island Ferry from Departing on time from Point Judith Monday morning.

“I’ve been checking the weather forecasts pretty much every couple of hours and (butted) if it’s rough I don’t mind rough waves if it gets too crazy I’ll come back early tomorrow,” Westerly Resident Luigi Gaccioni said.

Ferry employees said there were fewer passengers than usual for this time of year, but those who did show up did not seem to be concerned about the tropical storm force winds and large swells that are headed towards the Rhode Island coast.

“I mean anywhere you take your chances, but I’m pretty settled with it so yeah,” Misty Marcum, who is visiting Rhode Island from Indiana, said.

Instead, many said they will not let a cloudy day ruin their Block Island adventure.

“We’ve never been so it should be interesting,” Marcum said.

Employees for the Block Island Ferry said any cancellations or schedule changes will be posted on their website.