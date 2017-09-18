Celebrity nursery designer discusses new innovations in baby safety

Vanessa Antonelli has designed playrooms and nurseries for some of the top celebrities in the world.

Bridgestone and Respiro Crib Mattress from Baby Trend® brought us an interview with Vanessa who discussed some of the newest innovations and products that every mom, grandparent and dad will appreciate to help keep babies safe.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.