Connecticut man killed in Coventry motorcycle crash

Related Coverage Fatal motorcycle crash in Coventry Saturday

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend.

Dennis Charpentier, 46, of Hampton, Connecticut, was driving his motorcycle on Flat River Road at Gillespie Court just before 3 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.

Police said he was the only one involved in the crash and was brought to Kent Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they were home during the crash, which was so loud they could hear it from inside their homes. Police are still investigating the crash.