‘Fall’ back into fitness routine

Many Rhode Islanders have spent the summer season enjoying cookouts, beach days, and plenty of ice cream. It may seem like a struggle to get back on track, so local fitness guru and Women’s Health Next Fitness Star Finalist Angela Gargano stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to help us “fall” back on track.

She shared the following tips:

Step 1: Accountability: It’s really all about this isn’t it. If you are held accountable you have more of a chance of actually achieving your goals. A few things can help with this, have an accountability partner, someone with similar goals who will meet up with you so that you never miss a class or workout. PRE-register for boot camps, if you are signed in you will most likely go, if not then you haven’t fully committed.

Step 2: Plan:That’s right – PLAN out what you are going to do each week, see where you can fit it in! If your day seems too crazy get your ass up in the morning and do it then.

Step 3: Set a Goal For yourself. Set a goal! It might be a 5K, a race, or just that on THIS date you want to have a push up! Set a date and a goal and reach for it.

Angela also shared a quick, easy, at-home workout regimen to get folks going for fall:

So we are going to do something called a crank! You set the timer for 5 minutes and do these 4 exercises repeatedly! Keep track of how many rounds you do. Then try it again and BEAT that number or even beat a friends! Its fast easy, gets your heart rate going so you’re in the fat burning zone.

5 minutes ! As many times as you can! 10 Jump Lunges, 10 Push Ups, 10 Vins, 10 Burpees ! Count how many times you get around and each week try and BEAT that! 5minutes doesn’t seem long enough? Up it to 8min

Keep Consistent! Realize that you are going to have bad days and THAT’S OKAY we are human, things get crazy and you may need to skip a workout once and awhile but don’t let that be a downward spiral for the rest of the week.

Angela’s gym is located in Cranston and she offers FREE Fitness Evaluations, as well as a free introductory class. Click here to learn more.