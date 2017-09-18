Family, friends remember New Bedford man who was fatally stabbed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A memorial now sits near the area where 45-year-old Juan Roman was stabbed and killed on Sunday night.

Family and friends gathered there on Monday, cleaning up glass from what happened the night before and putting the memorial together.

“He would do anything for anybody, anybody, he just really was a good guy,” Elizabeth, a friend of Roman, said about him.

Court documents say Roman was killed by his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Zaishary Gonzalez. According to court documents, he was stabbed in the chest. Gonzalez was in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder and is currently being held without bail.

Family and friends say Roman and Gonzalez were in an on and off relationship. They also say that when he was not living with her. Instead, he would live at a homeless camp site off Nauset drive near where the incident took place.

“He would say,hey Nicki, how you doing, and give me a hug,” said Nicki Hamel, another friend of his, about him.

Witnesses say after the stabbing, Gonzalez left the scene. Police later found and arrested her at her home.

She told police he had broken a window at her house earlier in the night, then later they got in another argument over the phone. It was after that argument, police say, she went to the scene where another argument and later the stabbing took place. Witnesses say she also slashed Roman’s tires, broke windows on his car and his phone.

“This is just very sad, very sad because it shouldn’t have happened,” Elizabeth said.

They became friends at the homeless camp site near where the stabbing took place. Two of his daughters helped put the memorial together. Family tells Eyewitness news he has three other sons in Puerto Rico.

“He will be sadly missed, especially from everybody up here because we all knew him,” Elizabeth said.