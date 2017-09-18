Former pols may be asked to testify in Jackson embezzlement case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two former City Council presidents and the commander of the Providence Police Department are among more than a dozen individuals the attorney general’s office may ask to testify if an embezzlement case against former Councilman Kevin Jackson goes to trial.

Court documents filed by the attorney general’s office in July list former Council Presidents Michael Solomon and Peter Mancini as well as Police Commander Thomas Verdi as potential witnesses in the case against Jackson, the longtime Democratic councilman who was recalled from office in May.

Jackson, 59, pleaded not guilty last year after he was charged with one count of embezzlement, two counts of unlawful appropriation and one count each of filing a false document and violation of state campaign finance law. The next pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 18 before Superior Court Judge Joseph Montalbano.

Prosecutors claim Jackson embezzled $127,153 from the Providence Cobras youth track-and-field team, an organization he co-founded in 1978. He is accused of using the organization’s money to fund campaign-related expenses, including an advertisement in a local magazine during his 2014 reelection bid. Jackson is also accused of using $12,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including apparel, health care, cash withdrawals and paying a fine to the R.I. Board of Elections.

In the July 13 court filing, the attorney general’s office stated recordings from three grand jury meetings, Jackson’s tax filings, and quarterly campaign finance disclosures and bank records will be among the “tangible evidence” used by the state if the case goes to trial.

Prosecutors named 13 potential witnesses, including mostly current and former city employees. Solomon, who now works as a senior advisor to Mayor Jorge Elorza, declined to comment. Verdi said he was unaware that he was listed as a potential witness. City treasurer James Lombardi also said he was unaware he may be asked to testify.

Artin Coloian, Jackson’s attorney, said many of the names listed are “procedural or technical witnesses.” He said it would be inappropriate to comment on the state’s witnesses.

City records show the Providence Cobras received more than $67,000 in taxpayer-funded donations between 2005 and 2015, more than a third of which came from the City Council or the mayor’s office. Jackson served on the council from 1995 until this year.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Twitter: @danmcgowan