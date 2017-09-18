Gas prices down a penny in RI, a nickel in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gas prices in Rhode Island dropped one cent in the past week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded in Rhode Island is $2.72, ten cents higher than the national average. AAA said prices range across the state from $2.63 to $2.81.

In Massachusetts, the average gas price dropped a nickel to $2.65 per gallon. AAA found a range of prices from $2.49 to $2.79.

“As Gulf Coast refineries come back on line and production picks up, we see prices at the pump leveling off and now beginning to drop,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. “Historically, hurricane-related price spikes are dramatic but brief.”