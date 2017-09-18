Gov. Raimondo to provide financial assistance to Rhode Island ‘dreamers’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced plans to protect the Rhode Island “dreamers” from deportation.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump said he wants to phase out protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Governor Raimondo called the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months inhumane and said she’s not going to allow a $495 renewal fee to stand in the way of people’s dreams.

“This is a human issue,” Raimondo said, calling attention to 350 Rhode Islander’s currently eligible to renew their DACA status.

“They came here when they were one year old, five years old, 10 years old,” she said. “They have no choice. Their parents took them to this country, in most cases to flee another country for safety.”

Flanked by the so-called ‘dreamers’ inside the State Room on Monday, Governor Raimondo flagged the Oct. 5 deadline to renew, and the $495 fee associated with the renewal, offering financial assistance.

“We’ve secured more than $170,000 in philanthropic donations so that we’re going to be able to pay for he $500 to the federal government,” she said as the room erupted with applause.

President Trump and proponents say the DACA phaseout will force Congress to find a permanent solution. On Twitter, President Trump called on Congress to legalize DACA or he’d revisit the issue in six months.

Raimondo, the only governor to offer financial assistance to dreamers so far, called Tuesday for a permanent path to citizenship.

“They are Rhode Islanders, they are people we want here and this is about just allowing the American dream to exist and thrive and live and be alive,” she said.