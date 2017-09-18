In the Kitchen: Scallops, Cheddar Grits, and Succotash Basil Chimichurri

Go Providence has brought us Chef James English from KG Kitchen Bar. Chef James shares his recipe for Scallops, Cheddar Grits, and Succotash Basil Chimichurri.

Ingredients:

Scallops

12-15 scallops

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp pepper

4 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp butter, cold, cubed

Cheddar Grits

1 Cup Whole Stone Ground Grits

2 cups Milk

2 cups chicken stock

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese grated

4 tbsp butter cold cut into cubes

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions:

Scallops

Put a large pan over high heat and add oil While the pan is getting hot, pat the scallops dry with a kitchen towel Season the scallops with salt and pepper When a little bit of white smoke is coming off the saute pan it is ready Carefully place scallops in the pan using tongs turn down heat to medium high Flip the scallops over and add butter As the butter melts use a spoon to to baste the scallops in the melted butter cook for an additional 2 min

Cheddar Grits

In a heavy bottomed pot combine the milk, chicken stock salt and pepper to a boil When boiling gradually add in grits a little at a time while stirring with a whisk. once all grits are added reduce heat and simmer Turn off heat, add grated cheddar and butter whisk until the cheese and butter are completely melted and incorporated

