Jamestown to vote on plastic bag ban

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – Another Rhode Island town is considering a commercial plastic bag ban.

The Newport Daily News reports the Jamestown Town Council is expected to vote on a potential ban during a public hearing Monday night. If passed, the ban could go into effect immediately.

Clean Ocean Access supports a ban. The environmental advocacy group says single-use plastic shopping bags contribute to pollution, hinder tourism and damage water supplies. Clean Ocean Executive Director Dave McLaughlin says Jamestown’s plan shows the town is responsible.

Jamestown would join other communities in Rhode Island that have moved forward with plastic bag bans. Newport and Middletown both have bag ban ordinances that will go into effect on Nov. 1. Barrington currently has a plastic bag ban that has already been enacted.