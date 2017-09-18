MGM announces plans for new Connecticut casino

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — MGM Resorts International has announced plans for a $675 million waterfront casino in Connecticut’s largest city.

MGM and development company RCI Group revealed the MGM Bridgeport proposal on Monday.

They said the casino would be privately funded, add more than 7,000 jobs to the Bridgeport area and result in $50 million in licensing fees for the state this fiscal year. The casino would include 2,000 slot machines, 160 table games and a 300-room hotel.

The move comes as MGM is building a nearly $1 billion casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, that faces competition from a casino planned less than 20 miles away in northern Connecticut by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.

The two tribes on Monday said the Bridgeport casino would violate their existing casino compact with the state.