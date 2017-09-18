Motorcyclist dead after Plainville crash

Related Coverage Rt. 1 in Plainville closed after car crash

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – A Sharon, Mass. man is dead after a crash Sunday on Route 1 in Plainville, police confirmed on Monday.

Aaron Hahn, 35, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car at what police say is a “dangerous intersection” of Route 1 and George Street. Part of Route 1 was closed for two hours on Sunday night due to the crash.

The driver, Darien McLaughlin, 25, of West Kingston, was trying to cross Route 1 to the other side of George Street when the collision occured, according to police.

Hahn was thrown from his motorcycle on impact. He was taken of Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said McLaughlin was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.