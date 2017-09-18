Narragansett preps for Hurricane Jose

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Waves churned up by Hurricane Jose drew spectators to Narragansett Monday night.

“I think they’re pretty good, I’d like to see them bigger,” West Warwick resident Mark Zelazny said.

Zelazny and his wife were hoping for a better show.

But while it’s all part of the scenery for the Zelazny’s, the waves could be a little more threatening to the Coast Guard House, where General Manager Kevin Momenee is monitoring conditions.

“It’s always the waves, the wind, any storm surge is something we keep an eye on,” he said.

Back in 2012 Hurricane Sandy hit the Coast Guard House hard.

“It was pretty devastating, a lot of structural damage, a lot of these large rocks were in the middle of the street, refrigerators floating,” Momenee said.

The stone seawall at the restaurant refortified and lengthened after that storm.

As of Monday, Momenee was planning for business as usual, as long as Jose doesn’t make conditions too dangerous.

“It’s a lot of fun to be here. You can hear the waves and you can feel the waves,” he said. “It’s a good place to come and watch them.”

Zelazny agrees and plans to get some “chowdah.”

“A true Rhode Island night,” he said.

If you do go to check out the waves, safety officials say to always use common sense, stay out of the water and stay off the rocks.