National Medicare Education Week begins Friday, September 15, one month prior to the start of the Open Enrollment Period. UnitedHealthcare will host an event on Tuesday, September 19 at the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center at 10am. This event is open to the public and offers information on medicare so that visitors can walk away with a better understanding of the process. Debra Kaplan-Lewis, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Rhode Island visited the set to discuss the importance of the event.

For more information, visit NMEW.com

Visit MedicareMadeClear.com, Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048).



