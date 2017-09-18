New Bedford anchors down for Jose

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The mayor of New Bedford is taking the threat of Hurricane Jose very seriously even though the storm likely won’t hit the city.

People are being advised to bring a lot of their stuff from their lawns inside so that nothing blows away, and the same goes for those who own boats.

Many are preparing for severe weather and in the “Whaling City” that includes protecting their most prized possessions out at sea.

“You don’t want any flooding to happen,” Bill Efthimiades, who owns a boat, said. “You also don’t want the boats to bang into each other.”

New Bedford city officials are asking people to secure their belongings outside and prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Jose.

“New Bedford’s concerns out here in the water take a whole new dimension because of the Port of New Bedford which is the largest commercial fishing port in America, and a very active place,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

He says no storm should be taken lightly and the hurricane wall is here to remind people of that.

The dock master says they’ve learned to prepare for the worst every day.

“We’re used to wind, we’re used to tides, we’re used to everything else,” Dock Master Peter Wahl said. “Everything is pretty much on a regular basis. Nothing is a surprise.”

At Pope’s Island Marina, people can choose to take their boats out of the water, but they say the rest is up to mother nature.

“Just weather out the storm,” Efthimiades said.