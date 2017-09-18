New Bedford trash collection delayed 1 day in preparation for Jose

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Due to the potential strong winds and other impacts of Hurricane Jose, trash collections all week in New Bedford will be delayed by a day starting Wednesday morning.

The city asked that residents refrain from leaving garbage cans out Tuesday night.

Trop. Storm "watch" upgraded to a "warning" along the RI, SE MA coast. Gusts 40-60mph possible pic.twitter.com/cXhcLvQDfm — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) September 18, 2017

City officials are continuing to track the path of Jose, which is currently a Category 1 hurricane. It’s expected to soon be downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to remain offshore, but wind gusts up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 40 mph further inland are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts are uncertain and could range from as low as 1-3 inches to as high as 5-7 inches.