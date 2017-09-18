New Bedford woman charged in fatal stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A stabbing late Sunday night led to the arrest of a New Bedford woman early Monday morning.

Police arrested Zaishary Gonzalez, 23, on charges of murder, witness intimidation, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

Calls came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday of a stabbing in the area of 91 Nauset Street.

The victim has been identified as Juan Roman, 45, who was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Roman was believed to have been homeless.

According to New Bedford police, Gonzalez was arrested without incident at her home on Newcomb Street in the early hours of Monday morning. She is set to be arraigned Monday.