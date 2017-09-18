Oceanfront property owners prepare for Jose

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Days of heavy surf could eat away at area beaches and cause damage to oceanfront property.
Meteorologist TJ Del Santo went to the Matunuck area of South Kingstown and talked to property owners about the upcoming storm.
