NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The upcoming repairs to the Newport Pell Bridge are now on hold because of Hurricane Jose.

Construction was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority says it will now be delayed until Thursday.

Workers will be removing and replacing parts of the bridge deck.

As a result, the traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers are being warned to expect delays during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.