PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Providence on Monday night.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. near Exit 20 at the merge with I-195 East. The victim was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The names of the victim and the driver are not being released.