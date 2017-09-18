Realtors make the home negotiation process easier

Jennifer Mello Broker/Owner of The Mello Group joined ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss how a realtor can help you negotiate when buying a home.

There are several times that negotiations take place in a typical transaction:

Initial offer Home inspections Appraisal. Walk through

For more information go to http://www.mellogroup.com

