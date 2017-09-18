Taunton police investigating stabbings of woman and dog

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Taunton police are investigating after a woman and a dog were stabbed Monday night.

Police said they were still sorting out exactly what happened but said that officers were sent to Church Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a fight and the reported stabbing of a dog.

While police were there investigating, a woman turned up at Morton Hospital with a stab wound that police said was not life-threatening.

At last check it wasn’t clear if anyone was under arrest, although police did broadcast a description of a suspect.