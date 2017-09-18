Rain, wind, coastal impacts likely as Jose moves north

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane Jose weakened slightly overnight and could gradually weaken further to a tropical storm or Nor’easter, but the storm will need to be monitored closely as it moves north in the Atlantic.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued Monday morning along the coast of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects Jose will track off-shore as it makes its closest pass to Southern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain is expected, which could lead to localized street flooding in heavier downpours, and wind gusts up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 40 mph further inland are possible, but sustained tropical force winds are not expected.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible, especially Tuesday night, and high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue for much of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Bristol, Newport and Washington Counties.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is keeping a close watch on Jose’s path. Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello will have an updated futurecast on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.