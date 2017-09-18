URI basketball team staffer arrested at the Ryan Center

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A staff member of URI’s basketball team was arrested last week following a disturbance at the Ryan Center, South Kingstown police confirmed Monday.

A police report obtained by Eyewitness News said 37-year-old Tyron Boswell was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Boswell is listed as the Director of Basketball Operations on URI’s website.

According to the police report, officers working a concert detail at the Ryan Center Thursday night responded to a reported fight in a men’s bathroom involving members of the basketball team. While trying to break up the disturbance, officers said Boswell started yelling and swearing at them. The officers told Boswell to leave, but said he kept yelling as he walked out of the bathroom.

Officers said Boswell’s outbursts agitated the crowd that had gathered outside the bathroom. Seeing that he was not going to leave peacefully, officers said they decided to place Boswell under arrest. However, police said Boswell kept yelling and struggled with officers as they put him in handcuffs and led him out of the building.

Police said Boswell was released and ordered to appear in 4th District Court on Sept. 28.

South Kingstown police said they anticipate more charges in the future.