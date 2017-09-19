Body found by police identified as missing North Providence woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police continue to investigate after a woman’s body was found in the stairwell of a Providence apartment building.

Police on Tuesday identified the woman as Judith A. O’Brien, 61, who was reported missing to the North Providence Police Department back on Aug. 15.

A joint investigation between state and North Providence police led to the discovery of her body Friday inside 1245 Smith Street, according to police.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office is now conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of O’Brien’s death.