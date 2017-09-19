Police: Dog attacked by machete expected to survive

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after a man was seen attacking a dog with a machete on Church Street Monday night.

The dog sustained several injuries, including a cut to the neck and another on its spine.

According to Taunton police, when officers arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. several bystanders were tending to the dog, who was transported to a nearby animal hospital for treatment by Taunton Animal Control. The dog is recovering and in the custody of Animal Control at this time.

During the attack a woman was also injured while trying to intervene. She walked to the emergency room at Morton Hospital, where police say she was uncooperative with the investigation.

While no arrests have been made at this time, officers were able to trace the suspect’s route to Church Avenue, where police believe the suspect lives.

At this time, police believe that everyone involved with the incident knew each other.