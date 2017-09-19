Ferry schedules impacted by approaching storm

POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) – In anticipation of the high surf and strong winds from quickly-approaching Jose, ferries throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts have cancelled or adjusted scheduled trips.

The Block Island Ferry has cancelled all trips Tuesday due to high seas. Those planning to use the ferry service Wednesday and Thursday are encouraged to check the website or call the ticket office at 401-783-7996 in advance.

Service Alert: All Ferries have been cancelled for today, Tuesday September 19th due to adverse sea conditions. https://t.co/KJH44HyVIQ — Block Island Ferry (@BlockIsleFerry) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation announced Monday that all trips on the Providence to Newport ferry have been cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to pending tropical storm conditions, today’s 2 pm ferry from Newport to Providence is the last until Thurs. See https://t.co/DxYovmtOj1 pic.twitter.com/AcnoatY6Iw — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) September 18, 2017

The Island Queen passenger ferry to Martha’s Vineyard has cancelled all trips from Falmouth to Martha’s Vineyard through Thursday, and will be operating on a trip-by-trip basis on Friday. More information can be found on the ferry’s travel alert page or by calling 508-548-4800.

ALERT 9/19-9/22: All sailings Tuesday thru Thursday are cancelled. Friday schedule on a trip-by-trip basis. Visit https://t.co/ASXDSbdLzc — Island Queen (@IslandQueenMV) September 18, 2017

The Steamship Authority has not yet cancelled any trips to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, though ferries were diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven Monday due to rough seas. Updated information about schedule changes can be found on the Steamship Authority’s website or by calling the ticket office at 508-477-8600.