Hometown Hero: Andrew Licciardi

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is East Greenwich senior Andrew Licciardi.

The reigning All-Stater has caught 86 passes for 1,338 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 172 tackles and 8 interceptions in his three-year Avenger career. His success on both sides of the ball helped his team to the 2015 Division III State Title and a Division II playoff spot last fall.

A three-sport standout, Andrew is hoping to continue his football career next year in college and he’s attracted attention from a host on NEPSAC schools.

