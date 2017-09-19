Horseneck Beach under suggested evacuation due to Jose

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The coast of Horseneck Beach in Westport is under a suggested evacuation due to Hurricane Jose, but one resident told Eyewitness News he’s not going anywhere.

The last man standing, Randy Randazzo, is not packing up his mobile home and heading for higher ground.

“I’m rolling the dice,” he said Tuesday.

Randazzo’s trailer is right on the ocean along East Beach Road. He’s ridden out multiple hurricanes there and is taking his chances on Jose.

“I think Jose is gong to do his thing and I think I’ll be alright,” he added. “I think the water is going to come up high. But I’m not worried about this one.”

Despite the length of this rocky coastline, Eyewitness News spoke with homeowners who said the waves Monday night were crashing up high, and in some of the worst storms they’ve seen, the water’s made its way across East Beach Road.

“This was too close to call today,” Richard DiBonaventura, Randazzo’s neighbor, said.

DiBonaventura isn’t taking any chances. His home in the Florida Keys was damaged during Irma and he said he’s taking this active hurricane season in stride.

“That’s OK,” he said. “Life just goes that way. You just roll with the punches.”

In the meantime, fishing crews in New Bedford made sure their boats were safe and secure in port, away from Jose’s big waves. The fishing boats are packed like sardines and ready to ride out the storm.

Early on Tuesday folks were securing their fishing vessels, ensuring the port would be safe from the brunt of the storm and taking measures to keep their boats in ship shape.

Eyewitness News caught up with several fishermen including Michael Olivera, who says after 35 years of experience on the water, he knows exactly how to prepare his boats for storms like Jose.

“The wind is going to be northeast and push them off the dock,” he said. ” So we need to have extra lines here because when a storm comes, everybody comes in, so the boats are loaded up and we need to have extra lines on the boats pulling off the pier, or something could break off and make a real mess.”

Olivera says he’s ridden out some rough storms at sea, including the “perfect storm.” He’s not expecting this one to be anything like that.