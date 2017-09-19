In the Kitchen: Pumpkin pancakes with pecan honey butter

Discover Newport brought us Chef Kathleen Seguin from Bristol House Bed and Breakfast. chef Seguin shares her recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes with Pecan Honey Butter.

Pumpkin Pancakes:

Makes 8-10 Pancakes

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 1/3 cups buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

Directions:

  1. 1 Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices in a large bowl.
  2. 2 In a blender, puree together buttermilk, sugar, pumpkin puree, yogurt & eggs for about 20-30 seconds.
  3. Whisk mixture into dry ingredients just until batter comes together.
  4.  Whisk in oil.
 

Pecan Honey Butter

  • 1/2 cup yogurt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • nonstick spray
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick salted butter)
  • 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
  • 2 tbsp honey

Directions:

  1. Blend butter, pecans and honey in bowl until mixed.
  2. Spray skillet with nonstick spray over medium heat; pour in 1/4 cup batter for
  3. each pancake. Cook pancakes about 3 minutes per side; serve with butter.

