In the Kitchen: Pumpkin pancakes with pecan honey butter

Discover Newport brought us Chef Kathleen Seguin from Bristol House Bed and Breakfast. chef Seguin shares her recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes with Pecan Honey Butter.

Pumpkin Pancakes:

Makes 8-10 Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/3 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

Directions:

1 Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices in a large bowl. 2 In a blender, puree together buttermilk, sugar, pumpkin puree, yogurt & eggs for about 20-30 seconds. Whisk mixture into dry ingredients just until batter comes together. Whisk in oil.

Pecan Honey Butter

1/2 cup yogurt

2 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

nonstick spray

1/2 cup (1 stick salted butter)

1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans

2 tbsp honey

Directions:

Blend butter, pecans and honey in bowl until mixed. Spray skillet with nonstick spray over medium heat; pour in 1/4 cup batter for each pancake. Cook pancakes about 3 minutes per side; serve with butter.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.