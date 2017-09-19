Judge won’t overturn conviction in slaying of police officer

Related Coverage Convicted cop-killer asks federal judge for new trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A federal judge won’t overturn the 2006 murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing a Rhode Island police officer with the cop’s service weapon at police headquarters.

The Providence Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell Jr. this week dismissed the lawsuit filed by 39-year-old Esteban Carpio seeking a new trial in the 2005 killing of Providence police detective Sgt. James Allen.

Carpio argued he should have been ruled insane, saying the judge’s instructions to the jury undermined his case and encouraged them to rule in a way that satisfied the “community’s sense of justice.” McConnell rejected those claims in his ruling.

Authorities say Carpio shot the 50-year-old Allen after Carpio was taken to headquarters to be questioned about a stabbing. He’s serving life in prison.