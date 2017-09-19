Legal Logic: Anti-bullying laws

By now, the kids have gone back to school, and Attorney Brian Cunha stopped by “The Rhode Show” to discuss anti-bullying laws.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.