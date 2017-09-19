Pic of the Day: September 19, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 19, 2017 was submitted by Alison Simao of Warren. It shows a colorful sunset in Portsmouth.
Alison has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Tomorrow Fund Event at RI State House
-
Photos: Tomorrow Fund Event at RI State House
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Helpful Back to School Products
-
Whales wash up dead in Rhode Island shores
-
Whales wash up dead in Rhode Island shores
-
Two whales wash up dead on Rhode Island shores
-
Two whales wash up dead on Rhode Island shores