Police searching for suspect who broke window at Cranston library

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are looking a man who they say broke a window at the Cranston Public Library’s Auburn branch on Sept. 3.

The man, who appears in the security footage to be dressed as Batman, was seen approaching the building smoking a cigarette and looking around.

Police say he was focused on the south side of the building and paced back and forth numerous times before taking a hammer and smashing a window several times.

According to police, the man broke the plane of the structure by reaching inside with most of his body, but he then came out of the broken window and left the scene.

Anyone who can identify the individual from the photographs is asked to contact Detective John Ryan at jryan@cranstonpoliceri.com or (401) 477-5066. You can also call the Cranston Police Detective Division at (401) 942-2211.