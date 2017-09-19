Providence man identified as I-95 pedestrian killed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police has identified a man killed while walking on Interstate 95 near Exit 20 Monday night.

George West, 42, of Providence, was struck by a vehicle just before 8 p.m. as he was walking on the highway near the merge with I-195 eastbound, the state police said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Col. Ann Assumpico, the superintendent of the state police.

The driver’s name is not being released, and the driver was not charged with a crime.

The state police based at the Lincoln Woods barracks are investigating, along with forensic and collision reconstruction units.